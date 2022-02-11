Hochul demands Con Ed review utility costs

In the wake of utility bills reaching incredible new highs in and around New York City, Governor Kathy Hochul is demanding that Con Edison review their billing practices and "better communicate with New Yorkers."

"The extreme utility bill increases we are seeing across the state come at a time when New Yorkers are already struggling financially following the COVID-19 pandemic," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "Even though the spike we are seeing in electricity, natural gas and fuel prices were predicted and are due to severe winter weather, I am calling on Con Ed to review their billing practices because we must take unified action to provide relief for New Yorkers, especially our most vulnerable residents."

FOX 5 NY spoke with State Sen. Michael Gianaris this week, who said his office has been flooded with calls from constituents who say their Con Edison bills have shot up, in some cases by up to 300%.

Con Edison said that the increases were happening because of a global rise in the cost of natural gas.

In October of 2021, the Public Service Commission discussed the projected supply price increases and steps the utilities were taking to inform customers.

"We understand that increases in winter electric and gas bills cause financial hardship," PSC Chair Rory M. Christian "While the PSC and the utilities cannot control supply prices, utilities can improve their procurement and billing practices to reduce the likelihood of dramatic price swings in the future and we are requiring Con Edison to address this going forward."

On Friday, the PSC sent a letter to Con Edison requesting a detailed review of the utility's billing practices.

