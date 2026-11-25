The Brief New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties ahead of a major Thanksgiving coastal storm. Forecasters warn the storm will bring 1 to 2 inches of rain, 30 to 50 mph wind gusts, and coastal flooding across the New York–New Jersey region from Thursday morning into early Friday. New York's announcement follows an earlier emergency declaration by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill across all 21 New Jersey counties to mobilize response resources before the system arrives.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for New York City and several surrounding counties ahead of a major coastal storm expected to bring hazardous travel conditions on Thanksgiving Day.

The declaration covers all five boroughs of New York City along with Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties.

NJ declares state of emergency

The backstory:

New York’s declaration follows a similar move in neighboring New Jersey, where Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties ahead of the storm.

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What they're saying:

"I’m declaring a State of Emergency for New York City and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties as a powerful Thanksgiving storm approaches," Hochul wrote in a post on X. "We’re expecting heavy rain and strong winds that could create dangerous travel conditions. Please stay alert, allow extra time for travel and text 333-111 for real-time weather updates."

Thanksgiving weather forecast

Dig deeper:

According to the FOX Forecast Center and the National Weather Service, an area of low pressure developing off the Southeast coast is pushing northward into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, intensifying through Thanksgiving Day before clearing out on Friday.

After a cool and quiet Wednesday, conditions will rapidly deteriorate across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Thursday.

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Forecasters project 1 to 2 inches of rain across the Tri-State area from Thursday into early Friday, raising concerns for flash flooding and moderate-to-widespread coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings from 10 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday and Coastal Flood Warnings from 7 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday across all five New York City boroughs and Nassau and Suffolk counties, with the coastal flood alert also extending into southern Westchester County.

Wind gusts are forecast to reach between 30 and 50 mph across the region, according to FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods.