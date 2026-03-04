PATH train Hoboken lines suspended due to 'power issue'

The Brief The Hoboken to World Trade Center line and the Hoboken to 33rd Street line are both temporarily suspended due to a reported "power issue." NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets for affected commuters. It is not currently known when service will resume on the aforementioned transit rail lines.



Both Hoboken lines on the PATH train are suspended due to a power issue.

PATH train issues

What we know:

The Hoboken to World Trade Center line and the Hoboken to 33rd Street line are both temporarily suspended due to a reported "power issue."

PATH alerts posted on X that said power issue has been resolved.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets for affected commuters.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known when service will resume on the aforementioned transit rail lines.