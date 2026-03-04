Expand / Collapse search

PATH train Hoboken lines suspended due to 'power issue'

Published  March 4, 2026 6:52pm EST
HOBOKEN - Both Hoboken lines on the PATH train are suspended due to a power issue.

PATH train issues

What we know:

The Hoboken to World Trade Center line and the Hoboken to 33rd Street line are both temporarily suspended due to a reported "power issue."

PATH alerts posted on X that said power issue has been resolved.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets for affected commuters.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known when service will resume on the aforementioned transit rail lines.

