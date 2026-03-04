PATH train Hoboken lines suspended due to 'power issue'
HOBOKEN - Both Hoboken lines on the PATH train are suspended due to a power issue.
PATH train issues
What we know:
The Hoboken to World Trade Center line and the Hoboken to 33rd Street line are both temporarily suspended due to a reported "power issue."
PATH alerts posted on X that said power issue has been resolved.
NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets for affected commuters.
What we don't know:
It is not currently known when service will resume on the aforementioned transit rail lines.
The Source: This article includes information from a social media post by PATH Train.