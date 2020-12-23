Hip Hop artist Papoose holds toy giveaway

On DeKalb Avenue, the line stretched around the corner for the fourth annual toy and coat giveaway by Hip Hop artist Papoose and his team of local businessmen and volunteers. Masks were required and temperatures were taken at the door. Papoose was determined to do it safely and not to let the pandemic stop the tradition especially with many parents out of work and strapped for cash.

Papoose says "the kids look forward to it, the community look forward to it, so myself, Dave Huie of powerful apparel, Heads Up barbershop, a black on business in the neighborhood, we all had to come together, Daniels Leather, everyone came together to make this happen for the people."

Many of the kids lost family members or neighbors to COVID-19, and parents have been struggling to make ends meet. For them, it was a bit of stress relief and some holiday joy and appreciation for Papoose. The NYPD checked in on Santa, who was busy giving out toys and spreading holiday cheer.

One mother told us, "We are very grateful. We appreciate everything he did for the community". Another mother told us, "We thank God we have him and his whole team to help and bless the community and make every kid happy for Christmas day." One child told us "I told Santa I'm not on the naughty list. Thank you for the toys!"

Papoose, Dave Huie, and Quan Washington made a special point to give a PlayStation 5, some money, and other gifts to Samantha Gardner, grandmother of one-year-old Davell Gardner Jr., who was murdered in his stroller last summer.

Papoose says "We know it's a hard time for your family, we just want to send our condolence. We know at a holiday time it's even harder, so we just wanted to give you a few gifts for the kids and make it easier." Davell Gardner Jr,'s grandmother, Samantha Gardner said, "My first Christmas without my baby, and it's hard on my family." Papoose told her whatever he and his team can do to help the family moving forward they will help.

For many people here it wasn't just about the gifts for the kids, it was a whole sense of community with people coming together at a time when so many feel so isolated. Papoose says this year was a big success, and next year will be even bigger.