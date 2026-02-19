Underground gas fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Somerset County

article

The Brief An underground gas line caught fire in Hillsborough Township, in Somerset County. Several families were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and portions of Millstone River Road have been closed due to the fire response. No one has reportedly been injured.



An underground gas fire has led to several evacuations and road closures in Somerset County Thursday.

Hillsborough Township gas fire

What we know:

The fire sparked in an underground gas line in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, late Wednesday night, according to local police.

The incident started around 10 p.m., after crews were called out to Millstone River Road for reports of a transformer fire. When they got there, they found a live electrical wire sparking, and flames leaking from a nearby sewer drain. PSE&G crews later confirmed that a leak in the underground gas pipeline was fueling the fire.

The fire is still active as of Thursday. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Evacuations and road closures

Why you should care:

As a safety precaution, crews evacuated five families from the area.

While crews battle the fire, Millstone River Road is closed between Claremont Drive and the Millstone River Road Bypass. Officials said drivers should expect "significant delays" when traveling through the area.

Fighting the fire

What's next:

Crews have to complete several steps before they can safely put out the fire, reopen the road and bring the evacuated families home.

First, they need to reduce the pressure in the gas main, which will then allow workers to turn off the gas safely. Then they can put out the fire, determine where the leak is and make the necessary repairs.