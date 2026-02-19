NJ hiker freezes to death climbing New York's tallest mountain with dog

article

The Brief A 21-year-old hiker died while climbing the highest peak in the Adirondacks last week. She died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy. It took rescuers six hours to find the girl and her dog, who survived.



An hours-long search ended in tragedy when a 21-year-old hiker was found frozen to death after slipping on New York's highest peak last week.

What we know:

New York State Forest Rangers started searching for a hiker and dog in distress around 3 p.m. last Thursday.

About six hours later, 21-year-old Brianna Mohr was found near the summit of Mount Marcy and pronounced dead. Her dog was rescued with no injuries.

An autopsy revealed that hypothermia was the cause of death for Mohr, who was from Brick, New Jersey.

Dig deeper:

Mohr called 911 to report that she couldn't get back to the trail after slipping near the mountain's summit, according to a report by the Asbury Park Press.

Temperatures in the area ranged from 8 degrees below zero to 20 degrees on the day she died.