Staffer bitten at Big Cat Rescue has serious injuries, fire rescue says

article

A staffer at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa was seriously injured after an animal bite that occurred at the sanctuary.

On Thursday morning, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded after receiving a report of the injury around 8:30 a.m. The agency said the injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Officials said the individual was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. No other information was provided, including what animal bite the victim. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigation.

The story of the rivalry between the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," took center-stage after the documentary, Tiger King, hit Netflix earlier this year.

After its release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office offered more resources to help find answers surrounding the cold case disappearance of Baskin's former husband, Don Lewis. Tiger King generated a renewed interest in the investigation.

Advertisement

PREVIOUS: Don Lewis' family sues Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin for defamation: TMZ

Here is the view from SkyFOX after it flew over the sanctuary this morning:

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

