Hikers find burial urn on nature trail in Westchester

Police are looking for whoever may have either lost or intentionally left a cremation urn containing possible human ashes on a trail in Westchester County.

Hikers found the urn along the Stone Bridge Trail in Rockefeller State Park Preserve on Tuesday, authorities said. They brought the urn to the New York State Police.

Cops are hoping for tips to help them track down the urn's owner.

"All normal identifying information has been removed from the urn," police said.

If you have any information, you can call the State Police at 845-677-7300.

The 1,771-acre Rockefeller State Park Preserve features carriage roads, trails, woods, ponds, and lakes on land formerly owned by the Rockefeller family.

