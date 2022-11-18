Hidden camera found inside Bay Shore High School bathroom

Police in Suffolk County are investigating after a hidden camera was discovered inside a bathroom at Bay Shore High School.

Students at the school said they felt disgusted by the discovery.

"Normally you see things at other schools and you never think it’ll happen at yours," said one student.

"I think it’s concerning that such things can be found in the bathroom," said another.

School officials say the district found out about the camera, allegedly discovered inside a single-use bathroom, on Thursday afternoon.

Parents who spoke to FOX 5 NY said they are concerned and are demanding answers.

"You send your kids to school and they’re not safe," said one mother who didn’t want to be identified. "First thing I’m thinking is the worst. It needs to be brought to a larger level to make sure this never happens again."

In a statement, the Bay Shore superintendent says the safety and security of students and staff are a top priority and the district takes matters like this very seriously. Any individual found to be involved may be subject to criminal charges. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

