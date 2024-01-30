Nassau County twins make history as high school valedictorian and salutatorian

Herricks High School seniors Devon and Dylan Lee are truly taking the term "sibling rivalry" to a new level.

The twins are in the orchestra and play varsity volleyball, and now they will add valedictorian and salutatorian to their already impressive resumes.

"My GPA was 4.218 which was six-thousandths of a point lower than my brother’s," Dylan said.

Born less than a minute apart, the pair have been inseparable their entire lives.

"Almost every experience that I’ve had is with him," Devon said.

When they go off to college this fall, it’ll be a bittersweet new beginning.

The twins credit family time with their success, along with reading, helping with laundry, and taking trips together.

Their proud parents, Cecilia and Paul, say that perhaps holding off on buying them cell phones until 8th grade helped them become such high achievers.

"We just played a lot, did a lot, traveled, and created experiences for them," Cecilia said.

Academic success appears to run in the family, as the twins are following in their sister's footsteps, who was valedictorian last year and has been an inspiration to them.

Dylan and Devon are the first set of twins to receive this recognition in Herricks’ more than two-century history.