Here's what's open, closed on Columbus Day 2025

Today is Columbus Day, a federal holiday honoring Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas in 1492 and celebrated by Italian Americans in New York City and beyond.

Here’s a look at what’s opened and what’s closed today, plus how the nor’easter is impacting New York City’s plans to celebrate.

Columbus Day in NYC

Parade canceled

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an emergency declaration as a powerful nor’easter is slamming the city and state with powerful winds and flooding. In response, organizers canceled the Columbus Day Parade.

"While we cannot reschedule this year’s parade, we look forward to seeing everyone at our 82nd annual parade in 2026," organizers said in a statement.

Alternate side parking, trash collection and other services

Alternate side parking is suspended in New York City for the federal holiday.

Libraries across the Tri-State area, including the New York Public Library, will be closed for the day. In New York City, there will be no trash and recycling collection as well. Residents may experience collection delays, according to the DSNY.

Schools

Public schools across New York City will be closed, as well as many schools in the Tri-State area.

MTA, NJ Transit, LIRR and other mass transit

Public transportation will run on a regular weekday schedule in most areas, but some services may experience slight changes, so be sure to check with your local transit authority.

The storm is also causing delays on many lines.

What's open and closed on Columbus Day 2025?

Is the DMV open on Columbus Day?

Government Offices

All federal, state, and local government offices will be closed in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, including:

State and city courts.

Social Security offices

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations.

If you were planning on renewing your license or handling any government-related tasks, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday.

Mailing and shipping services

Post offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery on Monday. Only Priority Mail Express items will be delivered on the holiday,

If you're expecting a package, it won’t arrive until the next business day.

Meanwhile, UPS is open and FedEx as well, with modified service on FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy.

Are banks open on Columbus Day?

Most major banks, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, will be closed. However, some branches, such as Chase Bank and TD Bank, may remain open. Be sure to check your bank’s hours before heading out.

Amazon services

Amazon services, including shipping and deliveries, will operate as usual since Columbus Day is not one of Amazon’s recognized paid holidays.

Retailers and grocery stores

Most major retail chains and grocery stores, including Target, Walmart and Starbucks, will be open on Columbus Day. However, hours may vary by location.

Is the stock market open on Columbus Day?

The stock market is open today. The New York Stock Exchange does not observe the day as a holiday.