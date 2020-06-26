Here's what NJ schools need to do to reopen in the Fall

article

Schools across New Jersey were issued guidelines by Gov. Phil Murphy and state education officials on Friday to help them formulate a plan on how to reopen safely in September.

The state's more than 600 school districts were closed on March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Educators taught remotely until the school year came to an end earlier this month.

"Today's guidance comes with one overarching requirement: that our public schools will open in some capacity with the health of students, their families, and educators being the top priority," said Murphy.

During a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, Murphy was joined by NJ Dept. of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollett who outlined “The Road Back: Restart and Recovery Plan for Education," a report compiled by state education officials and included the input of educators and more than 300,000 parents and guardians.

Highlights from NJ School Reopening Blueprint Students must remain six feet apart in classrooms, buses. Stagger lunchtimes. Teachers, staff, visitors must wear face coverings. Students encouraged to wear face coverings. Sanitation measures must be enhanced to prevent spread of COVID-19. School districts must clean school buses on a daily basis. School districts must minimize use of shared objects, ensure indoor facilities have adequate ventilation, prepare and maintain hand sanitizing stations, and ensure students wash hands frequently. School districts must establish the process and location for student and staff health screenings. Students and staff with symptoms related to COVID-19 must be safely and respectfully isolated from others. If a school district becomes aware that an individual who has spent time in a district facility tests positive for COVID-19, district officials must immediately notify local health officials, staff, and families of a confirmed case while maintaining confidentiality. All school district administrators, school safety specialists, counselors, and any other staff deemed appropriate by the school district, should be provided with information regarding the role of contact tracing in keeping school communities safe from the spread of contagious disease. School districts must complete an inventory of outdoor spaces and mark off areas to ensure separation between students. Recess must be staggered by groups and staff must disinfect playground equipment and other shared equipment between uses. School districts should also consider closing locker rooms and encouraging students to wear comfortable clothing and safe footwear to school so they can participate in physical education classes without needing to change. All extracurricular activities must comply with applicable social distancing requirements and hygiene protocol.



All schools in the state would need to tailor a reopening plan and allow for remote learning based on the guidelines which are available in their entirety at this LINK.

"Districts must be prepared that public health may require a switch to remote learning," said Murphy.

Murphy also announced 44 new deaths from the pandemic. There are more than 1,000 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19. There have been 170,584 total cases since the start of the outbreak.

"We are still in the fight. We are still in the war," said Murphy.

In the region, Connecticut announced Thursday that schools would reopen as normal for the fall.