Here's what happens when you limit a child's screen time: study

For Dan day at the park with his 4-year-old son offers them both a sense of release.

He wears me out because he’s got so much energy and this is a place where we get him to get it all out," he said.

The new hover ball lately has been his son’s go-to.. But he’s like most kids his age, no stranger to the iPad and tablet screens.

"For Christmas last year he did get a tablet, so every once in a while he does use that. But now that it’s warm out we’re how here all the time," said Dan.

A new study concluded less screen time could be a huge benefit for his son’s overall mental and behavioral health.

Researchers at The university of Southern Denmark learned dropping screen time between kids 4 and 17 showed positive results in just 2 weeks.

181 kids from nearly 90 families participated in the study.

While half of them limited their leisure screen time to 3 hours per week, apart from homework and studying, the other half maintained their normal habits

They found those who reduced their screen time saw a reduction in behavioral challenges.

There are so many more opportunities for social interaction, and so it's a lot less isolating and a lot less depressing and anxiety provoking, and leads to fewer behavior issues," Developmental psychologist, Dr. Nava Silton told FOX 5.

As a mom of 4, Michelle understands how parents easily lose track of the minutes for their kids every week.

"My mom and everybody tells me how bad it is for them but I need it because I’m a single mom. Sometimes I have to shower and everything I use it," she said.

Researchers noted significant improvements with emotional issues, struggles with their peers and enhanced social interactions.

Michelle says she can attest to that.

"They’re happy, they’re happy. The older one sometimes wants to stay home and watch television but the other ones are happy," Michelle added.

"I think parents should look into after school activities that are really stimulating for their kids. Things like karate or basketball or hockey or dance. Think about the other things your kids could be doing that might really interest them," said Dr. Silton.