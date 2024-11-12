Expand / Collapse search

Final 2024 electoral map results: See how many votes Trump, Harris had

By Kelly Hayes
Published  November 12, 2024 12:33pm EST
2024 Election
FOX 5 New York

What Happens Next in 2024?

As America begins to process Donald Trump's historic return to the White House, Battleground kicks off a special week of coverage examining what his second term could mean for the nation.

Former President Donald Trump, and now president-elect, had a historic comeback in the 2024 election after losing four years ago to President Joe Biden

He won the electoral vote, and appeared to be on the way to winning the popular vote against Vice President Kamala Harris.

MORE: Live House election results

With all the states having been called by the Associated Press in the presidential race, the full electoral map is now in sight.

Final 2024 electoral map

Trump swept all seven of the hotly-contested battleground states, winning 312 electoral votes, compared to Harris’ 226. The number needed to clinch the presidency is 270.

Trump was also leading in the popular vote count, according to the Associated Press’ election results – although there were still ballots remaining to be tallied.

Donald Trump wins US presidential election

Former President Donald Trump will become the 47th U.S. president, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a historic comeback after losing four years ago. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley reports.

Trump would be the first Republican in two decades to win the popular vote. In 2004, former President and then-incumbent George W. Bush won the popular vote against John Kerry. 

In 2016, Trump won the election by earning enough electoral votes over Hillary Clinton, but lost the popular vote. 

The Source

  • This story was written based on information published by the Associated Press' Decision Desk HQ regarding the 2024 presidential election, as of Nov. 12, 2024. It was reported from Cincinnati, and the Associated Press contributed. 