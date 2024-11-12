Former President Donald Trump , and now president-elect, had a historic comeback in the 2024 election after losing four years ago to President Joe Biden.

He won the electoral vote, and appeared to be on the way to winning the popular vote against Vice President Kamala Harris .

With all the states having been called by the Associated Press in the presidential race, the full electoral map is now in sight.

Final 2024 electoral map

Trump swept all seven of the hotly-contested battleground states, winning 312 electoral votes, compared to Harris’ 226. The number needed to clinch the presidency is 270.

Trump was also leading in the popular vote count, according to the Associated Press’ election results – although there were still ballots remaining to be tallied.

Trump would be the first Republican in two decades to win the popular vote. In 2004, former President and then-incumbent George W. Bush won the popular vote against John Kerry.

In 2016, Trump won the election by earning enough electoral votes over Hillary Clinton, but lost the popular vote.