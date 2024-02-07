Herbie Hancock announces 1st show in 50 years with original Head Hunters

article

In 1973, jazz musician Herbie Hancock released his twelfth studio album "Head Hunters" with aspirations to create something new, lighter, funkier, and something people could dance to.

Now, and for the first time in 50 years, Hancock is reuniting with the original players from the Head Hunters lineup: Harvey Mason, Bennie Maupin, Bill Summers, and bassist Marcus Miller standing in for the late Paul Jackson.

"The album they made together, Head Hunters, wasn't just one of the best albums of Herbie's career – it's one of the greatest albums of all time, according to Rolling Stone. It was a smash hit, becoming one of the best-selling jazz albums in history," Hancock wrote on Twitter, announcing the show.

"I’m looking forward to doing this," Hancock said in a video on the platform. "I’ll see you at the bowl."

Herbie Hancock Head Hunters 50th is scheduled for August 14 at the Hollywood Bowl.

"This will be the band’s only appearance, so don’t miss your chance to experience one of the greatest groups in jazz history," the Hollywood Bowl wrote on its website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

