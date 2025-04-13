Schumer calls for FAA to suspend tour chopper company flights

In the wake of Thursday’s deadly helicopter crash that killed six people, Senator Chuck Schumer is urging the FAA to suspend New York Helicopters Inc., from operating until the investigation is complete and immediate action from federal authorities.

"When you see that picture... it just totally breaks your heart," he said. "We have to do something about it. I don't want to see any more pictures like that."

What they're saying:

Schumer stressed concerns about the company’s safety practices, stating, "The company was operating under the lowest bar of safety," and highlighting that the operator’s part 91 license does not require the same level of training and experience as commercial helicopter companies.

The helicopter's last major inspection took place on March 1, and the crash occurred during its eighth tour flight of the day.

The helicopter’s last major inspection took place on March 1, and the crash occurred during its eighth tour flight of the day.

The investigation is being conducted with the participation of the FAA, Bell Helicopter, and Rolls Royce. Authorities say additional updates will be released as more information becomes available.

What is Schumer asking for?

"They could very well be putting profit over people," Schumer said.

In addition to revoking the company's operating certificate, Schumer is pushing for the FAA to halt all flights by New York Helicopter Charter Inc. during the investigation. "I’m urging the FAA to pull their operating certificate immediately," Schumer said.

What are ramp checks?

Schumer is also pushing for the FAA to ramp up surprise inspections, or "ramp checks," on all helicopter tour companies in the metro area.

These unannounced inspections, he explained, help ensure safety regulations are being followed. "The FAA needs to increase ramp inspections at other helicopter tour companies to ensure they’re not cutting corners," Schumer said.

"These inspections are like food inspections, showing up unannounced to make sure everything is on the level."

"The helicopter that crashed was 21 years old," he pointed out, questioning the FAA's oversight on older helicopters in service.

"We can’t let this continue," he said. "It’s time for real reform in the helicopter tour industry."

Helicopter crash latest

Meanwhile, NYPD divers are continuing the search for several key components of the wreckage. Crews are using side-scanning sonar to locate the helicopter’s main rotor, main gear box, tail rotor, and a large portion of the tail boom.

What have they found?

So far, investigators have recovered several parts of the helicopter, including the main fuselage, which contains the cockpit and cabin, the forward portion of the tail boom, and the horizontal stabilizer finlets and vertical fin.

Some of these components will be sent to the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) laboratories in Washington for closer inspection.

The helicopter was not equipped with flight data recorders, and no onboard video or camera devices were found.

Investigators also discovered that the aircraft’s avionics did not record any useful information for the ongoing investigation.

NTSB investigators have already reviewed the operator’s records, safety protocols, and the pilot’s experience. They also examined two similar helicopters for comparison.