The Brief After causing widespread destruction and killing at least 52 people across five states, deadly Helene is not done yet. More than 3 million people across 10 states were without power as of Saturday morning.



Helene’s stubborn leftovers continue to cause widespread disruption Saturday.

At least 52 people were killed and entire homes and downtowns were washed away in the Appalachian Mountains as the deadly storm moved from Florida’s Big Bend region to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

We're tracking Helene live in the media player above. Click here for live radar.

Among those killed in the storm were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree.

Helene is now considered a post-tropical system after coming onshore Thursday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but its devastating effects are still being felt by millions of people.

As of Saturday morning, power outages persisted across 10 states, affecting over 3 million customers – a slight improvement from the peak of the storm, when 4.7 million were without power.

A record-breaking 28 Flash Flood Emergencies were issued across the Southeast Friday, including in Georgia, western North Carolina, parts of South Carolina and Virginia. It’s the most Flash Flood Emergencies issued in a single day nationwide.

Helene in Tennessee

A catastrophic flood threat is escalating Saturday along the Nolichucky River in East Tennessee as the remnants of Helene unleashed torrential rainfall, pushing the river to the brink of a critical emergency.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a dire Flash Flood Emergency late Friday as the Nolichucky Dam in Greeneville teeters on the verge of collapse, threatening imminent danger to communities downstream.

The NWS warned that if the dam fails, the initial flood wave —a wall of water— would reach populated roads in just 20 minutes.

The town of Erwin is also along the path of danger from the Nolichucky River. On Friday, dozens of patients and staff were plucked by helicopter from the roof of a hospital that was surrounded by water from the flooded Nolichucky.

Some 54 people were moved to the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin while water rapidly flooded the facility.

Around 2-4 inches of additional rain is likely from Western Tennessee into Ohio. Additional rain is expected in the Northern Appalachian Mountains. Helene's lingering effects should finally exit the Northeast late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Helene in North Carolina

In North Carolina, the storm's torrential rains caused catastrophic flooding, particularly in the Asheville area. Videos on social media show devastating damage in Asheville, Boone and Rocky Mount, where an EF3 tornado touched down and injured 15 people.

Western North Carolina was essentially cut off because or landslides and flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 40 and other roads.

Officials said Friday that a "catastrophic failure" was not taking place at Walters Dam, also known as the Waterville Dam, which sits in North Carolina close to the Tennessee border.

A vehicle lifted by flooding was stuck against a barrier after heavy rain caused uncharacteristic flooding on September 27, 2024 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

A local mayor had urged residents to evacuate due to the dam potentially breaking, but TEMA said in a statement that the "dam has not failed" after talking to Duke Energy, which owns the nearly 100-year-old dam.

The Lake Lure Dam in western North Carolina had water pouring over its tops, but the dam has not failed.

At least three deaths have been reported.

Helene in South Carolina

At least 19 people died in South Carolina, but officials fear that number will rise once the scope of the devastation is revealed.

Widespread flooding, downed trees and wind damage have been reported.

Helene in Georgia

Atlanta experienced its first-ever Flash Flood Emergency, breaking a 138-year-old rainfall record with 11.18 inches in two days. This caused severe flooding that submerged entire neighborhoods.

At least 15 deaths were reported in Georgia.

The storm brought widespread devastation, particularly in areas from Valdosta to Augusta, Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday.

"The line from Valdosta to Augusta, and anything to the right or east of that, was very hard hit. But even counties on the left side of that storm still took a lot of high winds. It was a Category 2 hurricane when it hit Georgia — that's really unprecedented for us," he said.

Helene in Florida

Helene's storm surge caused catastrophic damage along Florida's Gulf Coast, where nearly a half million still remain without power Saturday morning. The Big Bend region experienced surges exceeding 15 feet, while Clearwater Beach and Tampa saw their highest levels in decades.

The small barrier island of Treasure Island was particularly devastated, with widespread flooding and property damage.

At least eight deaths were reported in Florida.

In the wealthy enclave of Davis Islands in Tampa, where star athletes like Derek Jeter and Tom Brady have lived, residents were continuing to clean up Saturday from storm surge left by Helene.

The neighborhoods that sit just off Tampa’s downtown and are home to about 5,000 people had never seen storm surge like it had Friday. No one died, but homes, businesses and apartments were flooded.