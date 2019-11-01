Heidi Klum dons 'alien experiment gone horribly wrong' Halloween costume

article

Model Heidi Klum wore her most eccentric costume to date to host her annual Halloween party in Manhattan.

'20th annual Heidi Klum Halloween' took place Thursday at Cathedrale restaurant in the East Village.

Klum was seen in photos with her husband, Tom Laulitz, who was dressed as a bloodied and battered astronaut.

Klum's costume reportedly took 20 hours to get onto the TV host. It included exposed organs and metal bolts.

Earlier in the day, Klum documented the costume process as it took place at Amazon books on West 34th Street.

