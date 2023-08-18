Hefty relaunches nostalgic Zoo Pals plates after 'countless' requests from fans

article

The Hefty brand is bringing back one of its memorable products of the 2000s: Zoo Pals plates.

According to the household products brand, the plates are making a comeback following "countless" requests from fans.

"Over the last nine years, we have received many calls, social media, and even petition requests from fans to bring back Zoo Pals and the wait is finally over," said Jen Ganahl, the senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products, Hefty’s parent company. "With this re-launch, our original fans will be able to relive their fondest childhood memories as adults and we're excited to bring the joy of mealtime with Zoo Pals plates to the next generation."

Zoo Pals plates are a colorful line of paper plates that feature animals like Curly the Pig and Domino the Dalmation. The Illinois-based company said 10 of the original "Pals" will be coming back for purchase.

Zoo Pals plates became available on August 17th, as kids head back to school. (Credit: Hefty)

Hefty said the plates are designed to take the strain off parents who may have picky eaters, and thus, make eating a more "interactive, playful experience"

The plates are available now at online retailers, including Amazon. Fans can learn more information at ZooPals.com.

SHARED: Target, Walmart announce back-to-school deals for teachers, students

The Zoo Plates became available on August 17 as kids head back into classrooms.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.