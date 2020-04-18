Expand / Collapse search

Heavy snow falls in upstate New York, surrounding region

NEW YORK - A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of upstate New York on Saturday with up to five inches of snow expected in parts.

Heavy snow could be seen falling in the region of Lee, Massachusetts, about 50 miles east of Albany.

Snow amounts and road conditions will vary by elevation, and the National Weather Service (NWS) said precipitation would taper off across the region, with dry weather and some sunshine in store for the afternoon.

