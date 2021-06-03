Heavy downpours, damaging winds expected as strong storms move through tri-state

The tri-state area is bracing for a round of strong storms and s evere weather passing through the area Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, storms moving through the region this evening are expected to produce gusty winds and heavy rain, with as much as a quarter to half an inch of rain falling in some areas.

Much of Western and Northwestern New Jersey has been placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 p.m. this evening.

The heaviest parts of the storms should roll into the area between 7 and 8 p.m. this evening before turning into scattered showers overnight, followed by another round of weaker thunderstorms Friday afternoon.