Heather Mack, woman convicted of killing mother in Bali, granted early prison release

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

An Oak Park woman who has been in prison in Bali for killing her mother is going to get out early.

Heather Mack will reportedly be released from prison in October.

Mack and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were convicted of killing her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014 while they were on vacation.

Heather Mack was sentenced to 10 years.

She gave birth to a baby while in prison. That child is now 6-years-old.