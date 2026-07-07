Health officials sound alarm amid Legionnaires’ disease outbreak on Upper East Side

The Brief A Legionnaires’ disease cluster has been identified in three Upper East Side zip codes (10028, 10128, and 10075), resulting in 23 confirmed cases and 17 hospitalizations. The disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria growing in warm water. It is spread when people inhale mist from commercial rooftop cooling towers. Health officials are urging high-risk groups to see a doctor immediately if they experience symptoms.



New York City health officials are sounding the alarm following a sudden outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side.

The cluster has already hospitalized over a dozen people, prompting a swift investigation by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene as they race to identify the source of the bacteria.

By the numbers:

According to recent data released by health officials, the cluster has quickly escalated, with 23 confirmed cases identified within the specific cluster.

Seventeen hospitalizations have been reported as multiple patients are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units.

No deaths have currently been linked to this specific outbreak. A severe Legionnaires' outbreak in Harlem claimed seven lives.

Affected zip codes

Local perspective:

The Health Department has isolated the outbreak to a localized cluster on the Upper East Side. Residents living or working in zip codes 10028, 10128 and 10075 are urged to remain vigilant.

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How does Legionnaires’ disease spread?

What we know:

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which thrive in warm water environments.

The bacteria are typically spread when commercial rooftop cooling towers, which have been working overtime during recent hot weather, produce a fine water mist or vapor that people breathe in.

It does not spread person-to-person like the flu or COVID-19, and you cannot get it from drinking local tap water.

t is perfectly safe to shower, take a bath, wash dishes and use your home air conditioning units.

High-risk groups

While anyone can contract the illness, certain individuals face a much higher risk of developing severe, life-threatening complications.

Those high-risk groups include anyone 50 years of age or older, people who smoke or vape, those with chronic lung disease, and people who have a weakened immune system or take medications that suppress the immune system.

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Warning signs

What you can do:

The NYC Health Commissioner is urging community members not to brush off early symptoms. Key symptoms to watch for include cough, shortness of breath and fever or feeling feverish.

Officials strongly advise against trying to self-diagnose. If you live in or near the affected zip codes and experience any respiratory symptoms, see a medical professional immediately. Caught early, Legionnaires' is highly responsive to standard antibiotics, but if left untreated, it can become incredibly dangerous.

Dig deeper:

The city remains on high alert, and local doctors have been instructed to actively screen patients for Legionnaires' symptoms. Because of this increased surveillance, officials anticipate that more cases will be identified in the coming days. Annually, New York City typically records between 200 and 700 cases of Legionnaires' disease.

To address mounting neighborhood concerns, the Health Department is hosting an in-person town hall meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Church of Saint Ignatius Loyola, located on Park Avenue, providing residents with a direct platform to get their questions answered by medical experts.