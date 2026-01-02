Health care premiums will increase for some New Yorkers, Hochul says

The Brief Health care premiums will increase by nearly 40 percent for some New Yorkers, starting this month, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. Below is a more detailed breakdown of the average monthly cost increase for a couple living in certain regions of the state. Hochul blamed Congressional Republicans for the price increases in her press release.



NY health care premiums increase

By the numbers:

Health care costs will increase by an average of 38 percent for New Yorkers receiving subsidies, the governor states in her latest press release.

Below is a more detailed breakdown of the average monthly cost increase for a couple living in certain regions of the state:

New York City – $211 increase (38%)

Mid-Hudson – $206 increase (31%)

Long Island – $219 (32%)

Capital Region – $231 (33%)

Western New York – $267 (38%)

Central New York – $256 (43%)

Finger Lakes – $248 (42%)

Mohawk Valley – $270 (49%)

Southern Tier – $265 (48%)

North Country – $253 (44%)

Overall, the statewide average increase is $228 per month, a 38 percent increase.

The backstory:

Hochul blamed Congressional Republicans for the price increases in her press release:

"As we enter the New Year, thousands of hardworking New Yorkers face skyrocketing healthcare costs at the hands of Washington Republicans."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a brief press conference as she prepares to hand out Thanksgiving food at Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Community Center on November 25, 2025 in New York City. Hochul, Rep. A Expand

The governor states that the lack of Congressional action last year led to the expiration of existing enhanced premium tax credits (PTCs).

These enhanced PTCs temporarily expanded the eligibility for lower health insurance premiums for certain Americans.

"New York’s Republican members of Congress must do the right thing and extend these credits – thousands of New York families rely on them," Hochul added in the press release.