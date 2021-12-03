HBO's DMX documentary dives deep into one year of his short life

HBO has released a new documentary called DMX: Don't Try to Understand . The HBO film takes a dive into a year of DMX's life, taking place from when the legendary rapper is released from prison in 2019 for federal tax evasion through his journey to get his music career and life back on track.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died in April . He was 50.

"I think we've always seen the depth of DMX. He's always been an open book. He's shared his life with us," AllHipHop.com co-founder Chuck Creekmur said. "But his family interactions were very revealing to me, particularly with his youngest son and oldest son. And those are the parts that are going to bring you to tears."

RELATED: DMX's fiancee Desire Lindstrom breaks silence

The documentary follows DMX as he often returns to his hometown of Yonkers. The film captures the rapper visiting a group home where he used to stay as well as his conversations with teens.

"We will be talking about DMX forever," Creekmur said. "And this documentary is just one piece of many more conversations we will have."

WATCH: DMX Coverage from FOX 5 NY

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The key art for the HBO Music Box documentary "DMX: Don't Try to Understand," which showcases a year in the life of the late Earl "DMX" Simmons. (Courtesy of HBO)

WATCH: DMX: Don't Try to Understand | Official Trailer