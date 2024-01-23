Police: Newborn in 'good condition' after being dragged by umbilical cord by homeless mother

article

WARNING: Some readers may find elements of this story to be graphic.

Police in Hawaii are investigating an incident after they said a homeless woman gave birth on the sidewalk and was found dragging the baby by its umbilical cord.

Authorities said the baby is doing okay.

Officers said they spotted the 41-year-old homeless woman in downtown Hilo on Mamo Street on January 16.

They had received a call about the woman, and when officers arrived, they found the woman along with the baby still attached by the umbilical cord. Medics were able to cut the cord immediately and provide treatment to the infant, who was still breathing but not moving.

The infant was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to the custody of Child Welfare Services.

Officers said the mother started to laeve the area once first responders treated the infant, but she was later found and taken into custody for abandonment of a child, and also transported to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment.

She was then released from police custody pending further investigation and was admitted to the hospital for further treatment and observation.

Charges have not yet been filed due to the ongoing investigation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.