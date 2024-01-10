Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM EST, Sussex County, Warren County
16
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:20 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM EST, Monmouth County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:29 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:25 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:36 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EST, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County

71-year-old woman and dog saved from overturned vehicle hanging on cliff

By Chris Williams
Published 
Hawaii
Fox TV Stations
fea5e042- article

Firefighters had to rescue a woman and her dog after the vehicle they were in went over a cliff. (Credit: Maui County Fire Department)

MAUI, Hawaii - A 71-year-old woman and her dog were rescued in Hawaii after the vehicle they were riding in went over a cliff. 

Maui firefighters said they responded to the call on January 5 shortly before noon along the Kahekili Highway. 

Crews said they found the vehicle below the cliff when they arrived. They said the vehicle was hanging in the brush above a steep cliff.

RELATED: Maui welcoming tourists to boost economy in aftermath of devastating wildfires

First responders used ropes to descend the cliff to get to the overturned vehicle and extricate the passenger and her dog.

The victim chose not to receive medical attention after the rescue, according to first responders. The highway was closed for some time during the rescue. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 