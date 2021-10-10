Hawaii earthquakes: 2 strong shakes off Big Island coast

Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles south of Naalehu. The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.

The earthquakes happened just before noon local time. The USGS reported several smaller quakes were also recorded.

The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a report that no tsunami was expected as a result of the quake, though said many areas may have experienced strong shaking.

It’s not clear year if any damage was done or if anyone was injured.

The USGS’ self-reporting data showed some felt the shake as far away as Kauai.

At a gas station on Oahu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.

This story was reported from Detroit.