Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island

Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island.

At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round.

Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in each corner come to life, and cobweb chandeliers hang from the ceiling.

"Halloween is way too good for one day," manager German Nunez told FOX 5 NY.

Each table is given glasses to see 3D walls glow in the dark, and patrons can order a "Blue monster mocktail" or "shivering Shirley Temple" off the drink menu.

And if you're feeling hungry, try a "Rest in Pizza" flatbread, a "Haunted House" salad, "Scared to the Boneless Wings" or a "Killer Burger."

The Halloween theme will be year-round, with plans to add some tweaks for other holidays.

The owner was born himself on Friday the 13th, which makes his love for Halloween fairly obvious.

Ultimately, the idea behind the restaurant was to open a spot for people who love all things spooky just as much as he does, having Halloween fun regardless of your age, the time of year, or the meal you choose.