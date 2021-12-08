Hate crimes double across New York City in alarming surge

New numbers from the NYPD paint an alarming picture of hate crimes in New York City.

According to department numbers as of December 5, overall hate crimes jumped by nearly 100% this year compared to last. In 2021, there were 503 hate crimes compared to 252 last year.

Anti-Asian attacks drove much of the increase. There were 28 attacks against Asians last year, but 129 this year. That's a 361% jump.

Anti-Semitic attacks rose 51% this year. Attacks based on a victim's sexual orientation were up 193%, according to the department.

"Don't ever forget the victims in this and the trauma that these cases inflict not just on them and their family and people that see these acts, but the greater society," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

In his last media briefing on crime statistics as mayor, Bill de Blasio said New York City remained the safest big city in America.

"The current crime rate is 10% below average."

