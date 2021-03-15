Brooklyn robbery investigated as hate crime

Police were investigating the robbery of a man's religious headgear as a hate crime.

It happened on Friday evening in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The NYPD says a 27-year-old man was wearing traditional Hasidic attire and was in the area of Wallabout St. and Marcy Ave. when he was approached from behind.

The man had his Shtreimel, a fur hat worn by some Jewish men, mainly members of Hasidic Judaism, on Shabbat, stolen from his head. Police said it has a value of about $8,000.

The man was then seen running down Walton Ave.

Police released a video of the man wanted for questioning. He is 5'7" to 5'10", 125 pounds, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are confidential.