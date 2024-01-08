Hasbrouck Heights tanker truck explosion, fire closes lanes on NJ's Route 17

A tanker truck crashed and exploded Monday morning in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, causing a large fire that closed all lanes on Route 17 near Teterboro Airport.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m., leading to a large emergency team to respond.

A tanker truck crashed and exploded Monday morning, causing a large fire. (Brandon Lopez)

"I heard a boom, and I actually thought it was my wife upstairs, like she dropped something," said Jaime Castellanos, who lives nearby. "Turned around, looked out the window and saw this huge ball of fire come up."

According to police, there were no fatalities, but two people were injured.

Vehicles seen burned-out in a nearby parking lot.

Parts of Route 17 remain closed.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.