Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 1 count, acquitted on another in NY sex crimes retrial

The Brief A partial verdict has been reached in the New York sex crimes retrial of Harvey Weinstein. Jurors are set to resume deliberations Thursday. The former Hollywood mogul was charged in New York with raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing oral sex on Miriam Haley and Kaja Sokola, separately, in 2006.



He was found guilty on count 1, criminal sexual assault involving accuser Mimi Haley and not guilty verdict on count 3, related to accuser Jessica Mann.

Jurors have not yet reached a decision on count 2, the rape charge involving Mann.

The seven female and five male jurors started their fifth day of deliberations Wednesday by re-hearing accuser Jessica Mann’s testimony that he raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

Jurors are set to resume deliberations Thursday.

What are the counts?

Count 1: Criminal sexual act in the first degree involving Miriam Haley

Count 2: Rape in the third degree involving Jessica Mann

Count 3: Criminal sexual act in the first degree involving Kaja Sokola

Why is there a retrial?

Timeline:

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, but New York's highest court overturned his conviction last year, a stunning reversal of a landmark #MeToo case.

In a 4-3 decision, the appeals court found that Weinstein's trial judge allowed prosecutors to call women who said Weinstein had assaulted them to testify, even though their accusations did not specifically relate to the entertainment mogul's charges.

The former Hollywood exec was also convicted of rape in a Los Angeles trial and sentenced to 16 years. Weinstein's appeal continues in the California case.

What do prosecutors say?

The backstory:

Weinstein was charged in New York with raping Jessica Mann back in 2013 and forcing oral sex on Miriam Haley and Kaja Sokola, separately, in 2006. Mann was an actor and hairstylist, Haley a production assistant and producer, and Sokola a model who aspired to an acting career.

All three women testified for days at the retrial, giving emotional and graphic accounts of what they say they endured. They said Weinstein suggested he'd help them achieve their show-business dreams, but then maneuvered them into private settings and preyed on them.

What does the defense say?

His attorneys argued that anything that happened between him and his accusers was consensual.