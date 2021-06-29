Harvey Levin calls UFOs ‘national security threat’ ahead of TMZ special

Are we alone in the universe? It’s been a question recently posed by many individuals after a flurry of authenticated videos and documents detailing UFOs or UAPs have been released. And answering that question will be at the center of a one-hour TMZ special airing on June 29.

TMZ’s Harvey Levin told FOX Television Stations the latest UAP report is as important for what it doesn’t answer as for what it does.

"It really gives no clue as to what these objects are other than to say, ‘We don’t know,’" Levin shared. "But what the report does say is that as long as we don’t know, this is a national security threat, because there are objects swarming our military every day."

The special will take a deep dive into the type of technology seen in some videos coming from the United States military and the plausibility that other countries could be creating these impossibly complex objects seen flying around in the sky.

"There is something going on and we need to know, and until we do, this is a threat to our country," Levin continued.

In addition, TMZ will walk viewers through UFO footage, including a never-before-seen video of UFOs from the deck of a USS naval ship, and speak with some of the people who experienced it firsthand. Interviews will feature senators, military pilots, a Harvard scientist, former Pentagon officials and the two people who pushed the government to release information it has held secret for more than 70 years.

"It is a really serious issue. The military has tried to ruin the lives of some people in the military who have dared just to ask questions and speak out about this, and we talk to some of them," Levin shared. "This report actually acknowledges that, which I was shocked by."

The release of this TMZ special comes after an unclassified report was released to the public last Friday containing everything the U.S. government knows about UFOs — or as the Pentagon refers to the mysterious aerial sightings, "UAP."

"Interest in UFOs and extra-terrestrial life are at an all-time high," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, of FOX Entertainment. "They are history’s great unknown, and this special, led by Harvey and his team, will be a deep and far-reaching examination of the most up-to-date findings and evidence to try to answer one of the most vexing questions ever: ‘Are we not alone?’"

The report was released on the website of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

"My feeling has been for a while that it’s just impossible for me to think in this vast universe that we are the only form of intelligent life. It never made sense to me. Why? Why would we think that?" Levin added. "I think we need to open our eyes and our minds to something that’s paradigm-changing."

The report cited 144 sightings of UAP, 80 of which had been detected by multiple sensors, according to the DNI’s office. Moreover, "a handful" of the documented UAP "appear to demonstrate advanced technology," the report said.

"In 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics. Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion," the report said.

"In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings. The UAPTF holds a small amount of data that appear to show UAP demonstrating acceleration or a degree of signature management," the report continued.

"TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof" airs on June 29 at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

