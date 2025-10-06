Harvest Supermoon to rise in the New York sky tonight: How to watch

article

The Brief Tonight’s full moon is not only a "Harvest Moon" but also a supermoon — meaning it appears brighter and larger. October also brings two meteor showers to keep an eye on: the Draconids and Orionids. Clear skies and warm temps make for ideal viewing across the region.



A spectacular evening awaits New Yorkers: the Harvest Supermoon will rise over the city tonight, lighting up the skies with an unusually bright full moon. It's also the first supermoron of 2025!

Here's a look at what to expect, when the full moon peaks and the weather forecast for the New York City Tri-State tonight:

According to NASA, a supermoon happens when the moon’s full phase coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its orbit. This point is known as the perigee. Because the moon’s orbit is slightly elliptical, its distance from Earth changes throughout the month. When a full moon happens near perigee, it appears slightly larger and brighter in the sky than usual; up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter, though the difference can be subtle to the naked eye.

NASA notes that the term "supermoon" isn’t a scientific classification, but rather a popular term used to describe this visually striking alignment that occurs a few times each year.

Harvest Supermoon: What to expect

The moon’s light will be strong enough to subtly illuminate rooftops, rivers and parks across New York, creating one of the brightest nights of the fall season.

According to the National Weather Service in New York, skies will remain mostly clear with mild temperatures in the upper 70s early this evening, gradually falling into the mid-60s overnight. Winds will be light from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FoxWeather notes the October sky will also feature the Draconid meteor shower, peaking around October 8, though moonlight may obscure many meteors.

The sun sets around 6:29 p.m., and the moon is projected to rise just after 6:30 p.m., climbing into view over the eastern horizon.

The full moon in October, known as the Hunter's Moon -- also this year's Harvest Moon and the first supermoon of the year -- is seen through the branches and leaves of trees in a forest at Tehatta, West Bengal, India, on October 6, 2025.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, tonight's supermoron peaks in NYC at 11:48 p.m.

Viewing tips for tonight and beyond

To get the best view of the supermoon, find a spot with a clear view to the east or southeast, unobstructed by tall buildings or trees. The moon looks largest near the horizon (thanks to the "moon illusion"), so the first hour after moonrise is prime time.

Use binoculars or a telephoto lens if you have them. The moon’s features, like its craters and maria, will be more distinct.

For meteor showers, try to shift viewing a bit later when the moon is higher, or wait until the supermoon’s glow dims to catch the Draconids or Orionids.

Dress comfortably, even though the evening is mild. After 10 p.m. it may feel cooler than expected.