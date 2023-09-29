Hartsdale Fire Department offers preparedness training for babysitters

It may seem like they're training to be junior firefighters, but these kids are learning the basics of becoming the best babysitter on the block.

"What's important about being here is that I get to learn about safety…" one chid said.

For more than 50 years the Hartsdale Fire Department has been offering a free babysitter safety course for anyone over the age of 12 and up to the age of 16.

The course is designed to make teens and tweens aware of potential dan88gers inside someone’s home when watching their child.

"It’s preparedness course. What we are trying to create is awareness" said Hartsdale Deputy Chief Frank Musorrafit.

In the program the babysitters l earn how to put out a fire, how to escape a burning home, CPR, stop the bleed, choking, and even how to change a diaper.

The department uses a mobile smoke house to simulate what would happen if something caught on fire.

Most of these babysitters are employed, but in order to stand out and be more prepared, they take the course twice a week.

The three-week course is offered once a year and is free to all local residents.