Hartford Public Schools closed due to ransomware attack

article

Schools in the Hartford Public School system will not open on Tuesday as scheduled due to a cyber attack.

In a letter posted to families and staff on the district's website, school officials wrote that no in-person or online learning would take place until a ransomware virus detected in the system that communicates transportation routes to the district's bus company could be resolved. The virus had caused an outage of critical systems.

Ransomware attacks prevent users from accessing systems or personal files and demand a ransom payment in order to regain access.

"Everyone at Hartford Public Schools was ready to welcome back our beautiful and capable students in person and remotely. We will provide updates when we have additional information to share."

Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of classroom and online instruction since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools across the state on March 17.

