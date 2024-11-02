The Brief In the final weekend of the 2024 presidential race, polls show it couldn’t be any closer. Kamala Harris has maintained her slight edge in national polls, while Trump has kept a small lead in the swing states.



The 2024 presidential race is entering its final weekend with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a razor-thin contest.

At this late stage in the campaign, every day matters. And while few voters might change their minds this late in a typical election, there is a sense that what happens in these final days could shift votes.

Harris and Trump are crisscrossing the country to rally voters in the states that matter most. They're trying — with varying degrees of success — to stay focused on a clear and concise closing message. At the same time, each side is investing massive resources to drive up turnout for the final early voting period. And in these critical days, the flow of misinformation is intensifying.

Here’s where the polls stand with three days until Tuesday’s election:

Who’s winning in the polls?

According to polling average website 270toWin, Harris was still slightly ahead of Trump nationally on Saturday: An average of 21-plus polls show Harris at 48.4% and Trump at 47.2%.

Trump maintained a slight edge in five of the seven swing states on Saturday, though in Pennsylvania, where the race has remained tied, Trump’s only ahead by 0.1%.

Who’s winning the polls in Arizona?

An average of 13 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, shows Trump with a 1.4% lead in Arizona.

Arizona has 11 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Georgia?

An average of 10 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, shows Trump with a 1.4% lead in Georgia.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Michigan?

An average of 18 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, shows Harris with a 1.7% lead in Michigan.

Michigan has 15 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Nevada?

An average of 12 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, shows Trump with a 0.7% lead in Nevada.

Nevada has six electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in North Carolina?

An average of 13 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, shows Trump with a 1.5% lead in North Carolina.

North Carolina has 16 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Pennsylvania?

An average of 19 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, shows Trump with a 0.1% lead in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Wisconsin?

An average of 12 polls, the most recent on Nov. 1, shows Harris with a 1% lead in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes.

