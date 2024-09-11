Harris, Trump shake hands, stand together during 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump shook hands and stood together Wednesday at Ground Zero for the annual 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York City. The moment came hours after the 2024 presidential candidates traded barbs on stage during their first debate. President Joe Biden and Trump's running mate JD Vance were also standing with the pair.



Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump shook hands and stood together Wednesday as they joined thousands at Ground Zero in New York City to honor those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The lighthearted exchange against the backdrop of tragedy happened hours after Trump and Harris traded barbs on stage during their first presidential debate in Philadelphia. The pivotal match-up was filled with 90 minutes of contention as Trump and Harris shook hands before laying out their competing visions for America, as well as some personal attacks.

But on Wednesday morning, the candidates appeared to set aside their differences to focus on the victims of 9/11. President Joe Biden and Trump's running mate JD Vance also joined their political partners at the ceremony, along with Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The ceremony marked 23 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Many of the fallen died in the World Trade Center attacks, and each victim's name was read during Wednesday morning's ceremony.

Regardless of the campaign calendar, organizers of anniversary ceremonies have long taken pains to try to keep the attention on the victims. For years, politicians have been only observers at ground zero observances, with the microphone going instead to relatives who read victims’ names aloud.

Biden, on the last Sept. 11 of his term and likely his half-century political career, was headed with Harris later to ceremonies in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon, the three sites where commercial jets crashed after al-Qaida operatives took them over on Sept. 11, 2001. Trump was also due at the Flight 93 National Memorial near rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

As the complex legacy of 9/11 continues to evolve, communities around the country have developed remembrance traditions that range from laying wreaths to displaying flags, from marches to police radio messages. Volunteer projects also mark the anniversary, which Congress has titled both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.