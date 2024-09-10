Kamala Harris says she owns a gun during debate response to Donald Trump

The Brief Kamala Harris reaffirmed that both she and Tim Walz are gun owners and have no intention of taking anyone’s firearms. Harris has previously rejected the notion that Democrats want to confiscate guns, calling it a "false choice."



During tonight's presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris firmly responded to claims that Democrats aim to take away Americans' guns, emphasizing that both she and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, are gun owners.

"This business about taking everyone’s guns away – Tim Walz and I are both gun owners, we’re not taking anyone’s guns away," Harris said, addressing concerns about gun control legislation.

Harris reiterated that the focus of her administration would be on ensuring responsible gun ownership and safety measures, not confiscating firearms from law-abiding citizens.

Harris first revealed the news In a 2019 CNN interview, she confirmed her ownership of a handgun, purchased for personal safety, citing her years as a prosecutor.

"I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety," she said at the time.

Harris has long advocated for measures like an assault weapons ban and universal background checks, and during her campaign back in 2020, she expressed frustration over Congress’s inaction on gun control following a series of deadly mass shootings.

She has previously highlighted the need for "smart gun safety laws," saying that the lack of courage from leaders has resulted in a false narrative that pits the Second Amendment against safety reforms.

Trump's stance on gun policy

During his presidency, Donald Trump made some key decisions on gun policy that stirred both support and controversy.

Notably, he implemented a federal ban on bump stocks, the devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire rapidly, similar to automatic weapons. This move came after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, where bump stocks were used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In 2018, Trump’s administration enacted the ban, marking a rare instance of federal action on gun control under his presidency.

Despite this action, Trump largely aligned with pro-gun rights rhetoric during his time in office. He expressed strong support for the Second Amendment and often framed gun control measures as potential infringements on constitutional rights.

The Source:

This information is based on Kamala Harris' comments during tonight's presidential debate, with additional context from her previous statements regarding gun ownership and gun safety legislation. This story was reported from Los Angeles.