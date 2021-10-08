Harley Quinn, Pokémon fans return to Javits Center for Comic Con 2021

For many months, it was a place to come and get your COVD-19 shot. But for a few days, New York Comic Con takes over the Javits Center.

Hundreds came in their best Harley Quinn; Pokémon's Pikachu made an appearance and some even captured their innermost Spider-Man.

The annual gathering of superheroes and villains was canceled last October due to COVID. This year, the newly expanded Javits Center is packed with every comic book, lithograph, and costume.

A number of legendary celebrity guests are appearing all weekend to take pictures with and signing photographs for fans.

The biggest draws are two Star Trek originals from the 1966 series: William Shatner, who is set to become the oldest person to blast off into space next week, and George Takei.

"That’s what civilization and being a human being is all about and so we want to get people to be thoughtful, generous and healthy," Takei said. "And live long in prosper."

