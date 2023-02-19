Man wanted for questioning in Harlem smoke shop murder

The NYPD is seeking a man wanted for questioning who they believe is involved in the murder of a Harlem smoke shop worker.

The shooting happened back on Feb. 11 just after 10 p.m. after police responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside Level Up Exotics, located at 2 W 125 St.

According to police, they found the man, identified as Alfred Johnson, 42, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and neck.

EMS transported him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 New York showed people sprinting out of the store and down the block to safety.

Investigators canvassed the area with flashlights, placed evidence markers on the ground and questioned workers at nearby businesses.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The spate of citywide smoke shop robberies has police and residents on heightened alert.

Smoke shops, especially those selling illegal products, have become common targets due to their cash-only nature.

Earlier this month, the NYPD released pictures of robbers threatening workers at the Hubble Bubble Smoke Shop on Avenue P in Brooklyn before taking off with a stash of money and CBD products.

The NYPD says it happened in the Gravesend section of the borough.

Two men went into the store around 11 a.m. One of the robbers grabbed a hammer and threatened employees while demanding CBD products.

The pair then started to repeatedly punch a 30-year-old man who worked in the store in the face and body.

They grabbed around $150 and stole CBD products valued at approximately $800. They took off on a blue scooter.

The victim suffered pain and bruising and EMS took him to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.