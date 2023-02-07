Violent robbers hit Brooklyn smoke shop

A Brooklyn smoke shop worker was beaten and robbed.

The NYPD says it happened at Hubble Bubble on Ave. P in the Gravesend section of the borough.

Two men went into the store at around 11 a.m. last Thursday. One of the robbers grabbed a hammer and threatened employees while demanding CBD products.

The pair then started to repeatedly punch a 30-year-old man who worked in the store in the face and body.

They grabbed around $150 and stole CBD products valued at approximately $800. They took off on a blue scooter.

The victim suffered pain and bruising and EMS took him to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department released a video of the incident in hopes that someone would help identify the robbers.