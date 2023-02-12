Harlem shooting adds to NYC's weekend of gun violence

article

New York City is enduring yet another bloody weekend of gun violence as police identified a man who was shot and killed in Harlem.

According to authorities, Alfred Johnson, 42, of West 148th Street was found shot near a Shake Shack restaurant on West 125th Street at around 10:06 p.m. on Saturday night.

Johnson was found with gunshot wounds to his neck and torso and was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The shooting comes in the aftermath of a shooting in Coney Island where bullets struck four people, and another shooting in the Bronx that killed two people and injured several more, both on Friday.