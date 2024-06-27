Harlem shooting: MTA bus struck by bullets, 2 men injured

Two people were injured after an MTA bus was struck by a bullet in Harlem Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a call just before midnight on Nicholas Avenue and West 116th Street.

They found a 22-year-old man shot in his left leg and an 18-year-old shot in his right leg.

Police said both men are in stable condition.

There were 12 passengers on the M16 MTA bus and no one was hurt, police said.

There is no word if anyone on the bus was targeted.