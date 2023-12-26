Harlem apartment fire leaves tenant in serious condition; FDNY

A fire broke out at an apartment building in East Harlem overnight Tuesday.

FDNY officials said the fire started on the fifth floor of the 15-story building and began to spread quickly.

Firefighters battled the fire at 5th Avenue and 108th Street for nearly an hour.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Officials say the fire is under control at this time, but the cause is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.