Happy Hour making a comeback in New York City

Happy hour is making its big comeback in New York City.

Bartender Chris Morton tells us it was a full house, that is, with 50% capacity restrictions still in place, at Dylan Murphy’s on the Upper East Side.

However, it’s not back to business as usual just yet. Patrons still have to sit spaced at least six feet apart.

"Everybody that supported us throughout the year, they’re all here. They’re the backbone of our bar and our business. It was nice for them to show up again after the pandemic," he adds.

For the first time since restaurants welcomed customers back for indoor dining, bar seating is no longer off-limits.

Last week, the New York State Assembly and Senate also repealed the requirement that customers purchase a "food item" with alcohol.

"I think they missed it, and we missed them. It’s the interaction of you sitting at the bar, watching the game, having a drink," Shawn Taylor, the General Manager at Keats tells Fox 5.

Other restrictions are also slated to loosen in the weeks.

The midnight curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas beginning on May 17 and for indoor dining areas beginning on May 31.

Bars are also brainstorming creative ways to bring back customers, like late night happy hours and socially distanced karaoke.