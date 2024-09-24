Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2' casting in NJ: How to get paid

Are you good at watching golf? Or good at pretending to watch?

"Happy Gilmore 2" is looking to fill spectator roles--"no acting experience required," to be featured in the upcoming Netflix film.

Producers will be filming scenes in Essex County this week and are seeking local residents to play golf spectators, according to Grant Wilfley Casting.

The roles are non-SAG-AFTRA covered and pay around $176 for 10 hours of work.

Adam Sandler plays golf in a scene from the film 'Happy Gilmore', 1996. (Credit: Universal/Getty Images)

The company says it will seek talent from West Orange, Livingston, Roseland, Montclair, East Hanover, Verona, South Orange, East Orange and New York City.

Filming is set to take place in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Morris and Somerset counties from September to November.

"Happy Gilmore," released in 1996 after 1995's "Billy Madison," was one of Adam Sandler's first big roles. He and Tim Herlihy wrote the script for both the original movie and the upcoming sequel.

The original comedy follows Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a wannabe hockey player who develops a love for golf and competes in a tournament to save his grandmother's house.

To apply, visit the casting website here.