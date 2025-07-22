'Happy Gilmore 2': Adam Sandler, Bad Bunny and more walk green carpet for NYC premiere

article

The Brief "Happy Gilmore 2" premiered in New York City on Monday night. The event was highlighted by a green carpet adorned with various golfing accessories. Adam Sandler attended the premiere, along with several fellow cast members.



Fore! The highly anticipated "Happy Gilmore" sequel is finally here after nearly 30 years, with celebrities gathering at the green in New York City to celebrate the big night.

What we know:

"Happy Gilmore 2" premiered on Monday in New York City as the green carpet, complete with golf clubs and a golf cart, was rolled out at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Adam Sandler attended the premiere with his wife Jackie, donning his staple casual attire – a Hawaiin shirt, shorts, knee-high socks and sneakers.

The "Happy Gilmore" star also posed alongside Bad Bunny, a brand-new co-star for the sequel.

Fellow cast members Julie Bowen, Margaret Qualley, Christopher McDonald, Haley Joel Osment, and Benny Safdie also attended the event.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: (L-R) Bad Bunny and Adam Sandler attend Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

What's next:

"Happy Gilmore 2" will stream on Netflix starting on July 25.

The backstory:

A teaser trailer for the sequel showed Adam Sandler reprising his role as the titular hockey player turned pro-golfer, as well as original stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald.

It also showed some new faces, including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Bad Bunny.

"Happy Gilmore," which was released on February 16, 1996, follows Happy Gilmore, a wannabe hockey player, who finds a newfound talent for golf and competes in a golfing tournament to save his grandmother's house.

In the sequel, Happy is seen facing down Shooter McGavin, played by McDonald, who was a star golfer and his enemy in the original film.