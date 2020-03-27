Hair stylists hammered by coronavirus; San Francisco mayor offers pro tips

Talk to anyone in need of a haircut, and they'll argue that hair stylists need to be on the "essential" workers list instead of having to shelter in place during the statewide coronavirus quarantine.

Some people are even giving themselves "quarantine haircuts," going on social media, offering advice on how to shave heads and trim bangs.

Kidding aside, hair stylists across the country said they are getting hammered by not being able to work.

L'Oreal stylist Scott Smith of San Francisco said his industry is getting particularly battered by staying at home, and he feels like he and his colleagues cannot go "unheard, unnoticed and treated as the basement of the small business community."

In addition to not cutting hair and losing out on wages, Smith said he has also stopped his travels teaching others about his craft.

The cost of the hair salon ban is hard on those whose locks are long and curls are dull.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed all those who could identify with having a shaggier look by offering some hair tips of her own.

"All right folks here we go," the mayor said in an unusually candid video on Instagram. "My hair needs to be done and unfortunately, all the places I go to are unavailable."

Then she pulled out her "tricks of the trade," a flat iron, curling iron and blow dryer.

She's wearing a simple white T-shirt in the video and no makeup.

While one man wrote in to KTVU to say that he didn't like Breed using hair spray because of the environmental effects, another woman said she really appreciated the mayor's pro-tip tutorial.

"I’ve never have seen any mayor do anything like this," the woman posted. "Thank you for showing everyone that you are also just a normal person that is struggling with this situation. Keep up the good spirits! 💛"

It's not just California hair stylists who are suffering.

A total of 23 states in the United States have shut down their salons and spas, leaving owners to sit and think about how to build business back up when lockdowns are lifted.

Beauty publication Salon Today has released a webinar for salons to strategize how to manage business hardships.

And in New York, celebrity hairstylist Oscar Blandi, who was forced to close his Madison Avenue salon, is offering advice to salon owners over the phone. Blandi said he’s prepared for clients and stylists to re-enter salons with a completely different perspective.

“Stylists want to work and clients will enjoy the experience more than ever,” Blandi said in a statement to FOX Business. “As a country, we will become stronger but this will be a struggle for right now for a lot of people.”

